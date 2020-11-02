Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Liquid Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ YVR opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.31. Liquid Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a negative net margin of 2,141.60%.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

