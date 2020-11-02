Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.26 million.Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.95-3.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.83.

LGND opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

