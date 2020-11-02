Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) released its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a current ratio of 29.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.28.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.83.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.