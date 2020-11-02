Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRT. Scotiabank cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

NYSE LBRT opened at $6.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

