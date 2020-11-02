Liberty Global (LBTYK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

LBTYK opened at $18.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

