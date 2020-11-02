LGI Homes (LGIH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LGIH opened at $106.88 on Monday. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $845,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 8,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,004,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,581,268.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,525 shares of company stock worth $5,399,987. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

