Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.46.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $83.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

