Largo Coin (LRG) Market Capitalization Tops $168.23 Million

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Largo Coin has a market cap of $168.23 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Largo Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.83 or 0.00073997 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Largo Coin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00081719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00212577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.01201511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 45,737,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,105,993 coins. The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin . The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.