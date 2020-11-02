Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 4.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.