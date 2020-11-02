Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAMR. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.
LAMR opened at $61.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 513,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,902,000 after purchasing an additional 85,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lamar Advertising
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
