Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAMR. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

LAMR opened at $61.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 513,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,902,000 after purchasing an additional 85,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

