L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.55-11.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.4-18.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.47 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $161.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.12. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.11.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

