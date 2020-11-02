L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after buying an additional 55,952 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 60.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.5% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 87.5% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

Shares of LHX opened at $161.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

