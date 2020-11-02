Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KKPNY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke KPN has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

