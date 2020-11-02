Kinross Gold (KGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.02. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
