Kinross Gold (KGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.02. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

