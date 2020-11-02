Kinross Gold (K) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$10.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.62. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total value of C$125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at C$160,615.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

