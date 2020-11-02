Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after buying an additional 1,131,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 763.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after buying an additional 512,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 126.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,446,000 after buying an additional 480,488 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.25. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

In other Kimberly Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

