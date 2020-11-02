Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

KZR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $236.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.12.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 56.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.