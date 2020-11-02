Keith R. Dunleavy Purchases 60,000 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Inovalon stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 271.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Inovalon by 52.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 71,978 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 11.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 65.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

INOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

