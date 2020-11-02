KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.59.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.31 and a beta of 1.32.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of KBR by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 4,599.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

