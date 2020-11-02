KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $41.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KB Home from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist increased their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of KBH opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $128,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $763,681.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,414 shares of company stock valued at $8,439,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KB Home by 193.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 494,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 137.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 25.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

