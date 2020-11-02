Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on November 11th

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCLI opened at $32.50 on Monday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $314.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.