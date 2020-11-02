KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 2,222 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 298.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $137.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.12. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

