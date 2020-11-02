KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 1,248 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $208.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.98. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $224.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

