KAMES CAPITAL plc Raises Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 835.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 593,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 530,403 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth $13,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 157.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 395,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,967,000 after buying an additional 215,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,244,000 after buying an additional 197,412 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS opened at $29.12 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

