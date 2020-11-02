KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases 1,604 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Allstate by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,312,000 after acquiring an additional 964,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $88.75 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

