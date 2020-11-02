KAMES CAPITAL plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,323 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.15% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

MAXR opened at $25.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.46. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

