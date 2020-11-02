KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $143.14 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $143,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,781.20.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,621.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,516.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,467.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

