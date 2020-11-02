KAMES CAPITAL plc Grows Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in DaVita by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,625 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in DaVita by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,727,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,975,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after acquiring an additional 306,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DaVita by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,567,000 after acquiring an additional 114,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 504,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $92.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

