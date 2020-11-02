KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys 9,977 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 785,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after buying an additional 966,558 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 78.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 525,131 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $7,932,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

