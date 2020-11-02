KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys 9,800 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth $168,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth $177,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of CNO opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

