KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys 7,511 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 71,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.22. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

