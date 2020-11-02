KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys 1,776 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,648 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,401 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,449,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xilinx by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $427,648,000 after acquiring an additional 362,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $118.69 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $130.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

