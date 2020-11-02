KAMES CAPITAL plc Boosts Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.19% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 34.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 106.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $72.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.15%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

