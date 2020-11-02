KAMES CAPITAL plc Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 821.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.20.

Shares of WAT opened at $222.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.69 and its 200 day moving average is $200.47. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

