KAMES CAPITAL plc Boosts Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Diodes by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Diodes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Diodes by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Diodes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD opened at $57.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $80,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $417,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,183,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,810 shares of company stock worth $24,657,235 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

