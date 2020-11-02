KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires New Stake in AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL)

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AVITA MED LTD/S alerts:

RCEL opened at $20.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. AVITA MED LTD/S ADR has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $441.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Sunday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AVITA MED LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other AVITA MED LTD/S news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 15,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $407,333.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 31,220 shares of company stock worth $841,204 in the last ninety days.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.