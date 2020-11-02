KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires 746 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $334,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Caterpillar by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $157.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average is $134.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,073 shares of company stock worth $3,092,111 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

