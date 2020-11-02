KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires 2,147 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in The Progressive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in The Progressive by 8.8% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 960,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 77,706 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Progressive by 45.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in The Progressive by 55.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Progressive during the second quarter worth $276,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $91.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.13. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

