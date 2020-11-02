KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires 1,691 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.47.

NYSE MMC opened at $103.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

