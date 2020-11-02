Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNCE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

JNCE stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $283.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at $497,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $176,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $73,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.