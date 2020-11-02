Johnson Controls International (JCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

