Jeffrey H. Kripitz Sells 15,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 15,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $186,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

PKBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

