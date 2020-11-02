Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Hold

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $102.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $108.50.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,435 shares of company stock worth $5,373,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,655,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 620.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

