Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Jde Peets in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $37.15 on Monday. Jde Peets has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $45.15.

