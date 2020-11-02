James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded at Compass Point

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

JRVR opened at $46.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. James River Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.51 and a beta of 0.56.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in James River Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 94,055 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in James River Group by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,241,000 after purchasing an additional 182,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

