Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 9,867 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

