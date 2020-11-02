Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 760 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 130,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 467,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,864 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

