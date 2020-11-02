Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 133.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $65.49 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99.

