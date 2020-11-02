Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,427,000 after purchasing an additional 732,388 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 334,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $130.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.21 and a 200 day moving average of $121.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $141.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.