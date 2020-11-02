Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $58.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

